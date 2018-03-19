Ujjain: One dead as speeding car rams tree

Ujjain: One person was killed as a car rammed a roadside tree near Jawasiya Solanki village under Raghvi police station on Sunday morning. The injured were undergoing treatment in a hospital.

According to reports, Vikas Devda (32), Lalit, Arjun, and Swapnil of Ujjain were on way to Nalkheda to pay obeisance to goddess Bagulamukhi on the first day of Navratri.

However, the driver lost control over the wheels and the car overturned. While Vikas died on the spot, three others were injured. Sub inspector Manoharlal Nagar of Raghvi police station said kin of the deceased and the injured were informed.