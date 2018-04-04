Ujjain: Old and new city to get alternate day water supply from today

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J along with water works committee in charge Kalawati Yadav, took a review meeting of works of PHED department for water supply during the summer. Executive engineer Dharmendra Verma and other officers were present in the meeting.

Due to increasing water demands in the summer, UMC has decided to supply tap water in old and new city on alternate days. This was done to deal with the decreasing water pressure with increasing water demand. The present arrangement of supplying water on alternate days to the whole city will be changed and from Wednesday, water will be supplied to old and new city on alternate days.

In the meeting, CMC instructed that a control room should be set up immediately for resolving water supply related problems. He also instructed that the new sub engineer of PHED should be present in the control room from 4 am to 12 pm for receiving complaints. He should forward these complaints to officers concerned and must file the complaint and its solution in a register. Three sub engineers were also deputed in different areas from 4 am to 9 am to monitor the water supply arrangements. UMC commissioner instructed that the water supply related complaints will be solved by three teams working in a shift of eight hours each.

He instructed all assistant engineers and sub engineers of water supply arrangements to be in touch with senior officials through wireless sets. He allocated four vehicles to sub divisions for maintaining water supply arrangements during summer. He instructed that hand pumps and power pumps should be restored immediately else action will be taken against the contractor concerned. He said that hand pumps and power pumps should be installed on new bore wells of the city.

He instructed that tankers of drinking water should be available in the workshop at affordable prices during need. The wells and other water bodies should be cleaned and covered with net where ever required, he added. He instructed to set up camps from April 8 in all 28 circles for legalising the tap water connections. Pending payment of water tax should also be done immediately and this should begin from government departments, he added. In case the payment is not received, water supply should be stopped immediately.

Reviewing the ongoing pipe line works in the city, he expressed anger on the slow speed of work done by Tapi Prestressed Ltd company and asked them to speed up the work. He also warned Shriram Krishi Seva Kendra, Khachrod, not to take any more assignment until the completion of their present works due to their slow speed of doing work.