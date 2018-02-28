Ujjain: Ojha pulls up divisional officers on prime issues at review meeting

Ujjain: Divisional commissioner MB Ojha held a weekly review meeting of divisional officers on Tuesday. At the meeting, the municipal officer was asked to initiate a cleanliness drive to clear up the Kshipra river. Recounting his experience during his visit to Siddhvat and Mangalnath, Ojha said that the river was full of waste and dirt due to which he had doubts about the success of the Swachh Bharat campaign. He made urgent calls to Dharmendra Verma and Hanskumar Jain , the officials concerned to take action in this direction.

Ojha instructed the food, weighing and measuring department to investigate petrol pumps and cancel the license of petrol pumps where adulteration or improper measurement was found. He also gave orders to take strict action against these petrol pumps.

Reviewing roads in the division, the rural road department official informed that the work of repairing 4 major routes of Agar-Jhalawar, Lebad-Ratlam, Ujjain-Jaora and Ujjain-Indore was in progress. Potholes of Agar-Jhalawar road have been filled up and the remaining work would be done promptly he was informed. The DPR of Dewas-Ujjain four lane has been made by the National Highways Department. Ojha gave instructions to complete the road construction work at a fast pace while maintaining the quality of roads.

He said that many government lands had been made private and such complaints were being received from all districts. In this regard, strict action should be taken against the guilty by registering criminal cases against them, he added.