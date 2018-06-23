Ujjain: Officials demarcate government land

Ujjain: A team of revenue department comprising eight officials demarcated disputed land adjacent to Pushpa Mission Hospital on Friday afternoon. Officials of Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) were present during the drive.

According to available details there is dispute over ownership of the land between Neelam Singh Raghuvanshi (father of Gagan Singh, PA to MP) and Catholic Church of missionaries. The team will submit its report to collector for solving the dispute. Talking to Free Press, MP Chintamani Malviya’s PA Gagan Singh said that demarcation was done in a transparent manner. The officials only demarcated government land. They did not wade into the dispute between the two claimants, he added.

Tehsildar Sudeep Meena said that no encroachment was found on government land on which the main road adjacent to Pushpa Mission Hospital has been constructed. He said that seven to eight employees of commissioner, collector, Mehidpur tehsil, etc, were deputed for the demarcation and the report will be submitted to collector shortly.