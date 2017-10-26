Ujjain: Officials, contractors make hay while beautification projects die

Ujjain: Corruption and lack of initiative to take any project forward in the city has emerged as the primary cause for failure of several beautification and other vital ventures. A fine example of this laid back and deliberate attitude, is the Kshir Sagar pond, from which several quintals of dead fish were removed, on Wednesday. The pond is one of the seven ancient ponds in the city.

An estimated Rs 88 lakhs were spent on a fountain in the pond which was never turned on. The fountain which was set up in the pond was expected to purify the waters of the pond, and keep oxygen levels balanced. However, the contractor of the project, Vimal Kumar, is said to have installed one of poor quality. After he received full payment of Rs 88 lakh, all maintenance work on the fountain was stopped. Obviously, the contractor had pocketed his profits and the fountain which now emanates foul smell, was hardly of any interest to him.

People in the vicinity stated that all officers present during Simhastha Fair-2016 are not to be seen anymore. The fountain is now non functional due to poor maintenance and the water in it is has turned very poisonous. They pointed out that it was indeed remarkable, how officers plan out something and crores of rupees are invested in it at the earliest, which obviously is their source of income. UMC has hardly taken any action against such corruption, they pointed out.

Area corporator Satyanarayan Chouhan, said the fountain being non functional for a long period, a new tender will have to be passed to restart it. He claimed that it would start within 15 to 20 days as the entire area had a bad smell.

Another example is that of beautification stones laid in the heart of the city Freeganj, Koyla Fatak, Chamundamata Circle, which were very attractive when they were laid and are eroding day by day. Lakhs of rupees are spent on incomplete projects which fail to function smoothly, once the contractor gets paid. Intentionally officers prepare a tender by which they get paid easily and the paper work is also done, but no development takes place.