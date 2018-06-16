Ujjain: Official apathy worsens water scarcity in Ward-40

Ujjain: Residents of 30 colonies and eight temporary dwellings have sought help from collector in overcoming acute water scarcity. These colonies, namely Panwasa, Shankarpur, Madhavpura and Morukhedi, are situated in 10-km periphery of ward number 40.

On Friday, the residents reached collector’s office and staged a demonstration under the leadership of Ujjain Municipal Corporation’s leader of opposition Rajendra Vashishtha. Area corporator Atmaram Malviya said that despite being repeatedly informed about the problem, officials were yet act.

A contract was signed with Tapi company to install pipelines in the ward but in vain. Several areas lacked even a single source of water. Despite a survey, pipelines are yet to be laid. Vashishtha said presently all the water sources were exhausted. Currently water is supplying through three tankers which is not sufficient for such a large area.

The people demanded that water tankers should be increased to maintain uninterrupted water supply. In the presence of Madhav Nagar Block Congress committee president Ajit Singh Thakur people demanded from collector to resolve their problem on immediate basis. Sanjay Singh Thakur, Umesh Singh Senger and other party leaders were also present.

Residents still waiting for benefits

Madhopura village has not been included in the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana with the other colonies of ward number 40. Because of this the public of this area is still remain unblessed by this scheme. People who have blocks near railway line in Madhopura were still not getting benefit of this scheme. The people submitted memorandum to the collector and demanded to get benefit of Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana.