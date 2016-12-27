Ujjain: Northern winds pull down temp to 5.4 degree celsius

Ujjain: Snowfall on the hilly areas of northern India has brought in cold winds to the region, pushing the temperatures down. People were seen attired in heavy woolens all through the day.

According to weatherman Deepak Gupta at Government Jiwajirao Observatory, the maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 24.5 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded was 5.4 degree Celsius.

According to him, further decline in temperature is likely soon due to heavy snowfall on the hills. A mawatha (unseasonal rain) is also likely in early January. Meanwhile, most of the bustee areas of the city wore a deserted look after 8 pm in wake of the cold waves.