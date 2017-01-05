Ujjain: Noble will makes family proud

Ujjain: The wife of head of the department of School of Chemistry died on Tuesday after a prolong illness in a hospital of Indore. The will written by her seven years ago surprised the family and made them proud.

Asha Shastri, wife of late Prof Vijayendra Shastri, resident of Mahashweta Nagar, died on Tuesday night. Her funeral was performed by her sons Deepak, Lokendra and Devendra Shastri at the ‘electric’ crematorium near the banks of river Kshipra on Wednesday morning.

The funeral was attended by a large number of people. On this occasion, the will written by Asha Shastri (on February 8, 2009) was read out in public, which made the family proud. According to her will, she wished to donate her eyes. She wished her funeral through electric machine and formal rituals be completed within three days. She also wished not to hold a death feast on her death. She further wrote in her will that money should not be wasted in name of customs and rituals. Deceased’s son Lokendra said the Uthawana would be held on Thursday at 4 pm at their residence.