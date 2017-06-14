Ujjain: No women at the inauguration of women only gym

Ujjain: A contemporary gymnasium for women with ultra modern machines has been opened in Vasant Vihar Colony. Owners proudly dedicated the gymnasium to women at an inauguration function held on Tuesday, but the irony of the situation was such that not a single woman was invited to the inauguration event.

The chief guest was Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya, who also spoke about women empowerment. Ujjain Municipal Corporation speaker Sonu Gehlot was special guest. Other guests were national vice-president of the body building association Prem Singh Yadav, state general secretary Shailendra Vyas, former mister India Jeetendra Singh Kushwaha along with Surendra Malviya and Shakeb Qureshi. Guests honoured owner Narendra Malviya for opening agymnasium for women. The event was conducted by Rajkumar Malviya, while Banshilal Patel proposed the vote of thanks.