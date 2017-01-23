Ujjain: NIA interrogates suspects in city; SP rubbishes claim

Ujjain: Two suspects of Indore-Patna Express accident case from Mehdipur, near here, was interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has been investigating the case as it suspects SIMI hands behind the deadly accident.

Two youths, Shabir and Irfan, residents of Nagouri Mohalla in Mehidpur were called and interrogated by the team. “Both the suspects were interrogated for about 200 minutes at Madhav Nagar police station and were released later,” sources said. Indore-Patna Express train met with an accident on November 20, 2016 at Kanpur near Purwaya Station, claiming around 150 lives and hundreds of casualties.

Meanwhile, SP Manohar Verma said that they do not have any such information about the NIA team picking up suspects from the district.