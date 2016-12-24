Ujjain: NHFDC distributes toolkits to over 100 ‘divyang’ persons

Ujjain: More than 100 ‘divyang’ (specially-abled) persons were provided toolkits and certificates on the completion of the first phase of training conducted by National Handicap Finance and Development Corporation (NHFDC).

Union minister for social justice and empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot distributed the toolkits and certificates to the participants during a programme held at Abhirang Natyagrih, Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, here on Friday. He said on the occasion that ALIMCO under his ministration had been engaged in manufacturing the artificial equipments for many years and a factory for the same purpose would start functioning in Ujjain next year. He also said that 21 categories of challenged persons had been formed and maximum facilities would be provided to them, besides constitution of advisory board at the Centre and states.

NHFDC chairman-cum-managing director PC Das on the occasion informed that 26 challenged persons were studying abroad. He informed that a training centre was opened in Ujjain on June 4, 2016, which had trained about 106 persons so far. A new batch of another 54 divyang persons would soon be started and every beneficiary was to get Rs 2,500 per month, he added.