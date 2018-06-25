Ujjain: New water pipelines to bring relief to residents

Ujjain: Installation of water supply pipelines on Dewas road will come as a big relief to residents of colonies on Dewas road, who have been facing potable water supply problems. A ‘bhoomi poojan’ for installation of water pipelines in the area, was performed on Sunday by Simhasth central committee head Makhansingh Chouhan and energy minister Paras Jain.

Mayor MeenaJonwal, water works committee incharge Kalawati Yadav, former MLA Shiva Kotwani, Roop Pamnani, Vishal Rajoriya, Hemant Sen, Yogesh Sangte, Prakash Jaiswal were the special guests of the programme. The programme was conducted by Rajendra Jhalani.

According to MLA Mohan Yadav, 32 colonies of the areas will be benefitted and over 35000 residents will get a respite from this persistent problem. He further stated that after Dewas road located colonies, he will focus on the water problem in Maksi Road colonies. Spokesperson Koushal Yadav informed that hundreds of residents of the colonies were also present on this occasion.