Ujjain: NBCFDC officials inspects status of sanitary napkin vending machine

National Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) have installed sanitary napkin vending machine at Girls School, Dashara maidan 4 months ago under its corporate social responsibility. NBCFDC managing director K Narayanan and other officials visited the spot to check take the status report of functioning of machine on Tuesday. They also asked opinions of students and teachers about machine’s utility.

Deputy general manager Sudhir Jain informed that in the beginning of current academic session machine was installed with an objective to provide one stop support to girl students during menstruation cycle. A waste napkins disposal incinerator machine was also installed in the premises.

Members visited the Sarafa School and Girls School, Dashara maidan where students and school staff responded positively towards their initiative and asked the members to install additional machine. K Narayanan assured the students that second sanitary napkin vending machine will be installed in the schools very soon. Sarafa School principal Mukesh Tiwari, Dashara Maidan School principal AR Teenkhede, teachers Jyoti Jain, Padmaja Raghuvanshi and staff members were present during visit.