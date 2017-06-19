Ujjain: Navodaya alumni render service at Mahakal temple

Ujjain: Around 100 former students of Navodaya School performed voluntary service at Mahakaleshwar temple on Sunday. They have formed Madhya Pradesh Alumni Association of Navodaya to do their bit for the society and the country which has given them opportunity to realize their dreams. Students cleaned and washed temple premises, distributed drinking water to devotees standing in queues and helped in temple kitchen that serves food to devotees at nominal rate.

Members said that it was their first attempt at such work. Anand Gupta from Jabalpur, who runs a private school, said that he loved to be a part of such endeavors. Jeetendra from Badwani, Priyanka Dubey from Ujjain and Preeti Prawah from Hoshangabad too felt a sense of contentment provided by engaging in social cause. No job can give such contentment, they said.

Later, administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, SS Rawat, who is also Navodaya alumni, interacted with members and also talked about their careers and lives. He also praised them for the noble work undertaken by them. He also motivated them to continue their endeavors. In a gesture of acknowledgement Rawat also invited members to join him for dinner in temple mess.