Ujjain: Nav Samvat-Nav Vichar organises lecturer session

Ujjain: A lecture session was organised by Nav Samvat-Nav Vichar organisation in Kalidas Academy on Wednesday. Secretary of the organisation Dr Dinesh Jain informed that social worker and thinker Navinbhai Acharya was the key orator who addressed the audience and gave his views on nature preservation. He said ‘nature is beautifully described in Vedas.’ Vedas teach us to preserve water and land, he added.

Vikram University former vice chancellor Dr Ramrajesh Mishra greeted the orator. During the programme Bhoj (open) University former vice chancellor Gyani, former mayor Madanlal Lalawat, Prof Naveen Dave, Arya Samaj head Rajendra Vyas, Sandipani Shaikshanik Nyas secretary Pt Manish Sharma, Ashok Sarvan, Dharmendra Gupta, Subhash Yadav, Prateek Jain and Sanjay Barod were present. Head of the organisation Dr Yogesh Sharma expressed gratitude.