Ujjain: National priests’ workshop underway

Ujjain: A national priests’ workshop was organised by Shri Mahakaleshwar Vaidik Prashikshan and Shodh Sansthan and Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Bhopal, at Shodh Sansthan Chintaman.

Chief guest of the inaugural session, veteran scholar Prof Mithilaprasad Tripathi said “Sanskrit is the identity of India and we have to promote it. Sanskrit is our ancient language. Priests get knowledge through religious books written in Sanskrit and we have to protect these books” he said.

The programme was presided over by Maharshi Panini Sanskrit University vice-chancellor, Prof Rameshchandra Panda. Prof Panda said salvation is very necessary for every human being and for salvation, proximity to God is necessary, which is provided by priests. The chief orator of the second session of the workshop Jagadguru Ramanandacharya, University Prof Rajendra Mishra said “worshipping is the integral part of our Vedas.”

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee member Vibhash Upadhyay also shared his thoughts during the conference while Maharaja Vikramadiytya Shodhpeeth director Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit insisted on having priests having a thorough knowledge of mantras. Sanskrit University HOD Dr Tulsidas Paroha, Maharshi Pantanjali Sanskrit Sansthan assistant director Dr Satyajeet Pande also shared their views. The programme was conducted by Dr Piyush Tripathi and a vote of thanks was extended by Preeti Chouhan.