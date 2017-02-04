Ujjain: National Malkhamb Contest on February 17

Ujjain: Madhav Seva Nyas, Sports and Youth Welfare Department and Ujjain Municipal Corporation will jointly organise Malkhambh Competition on February 17 that will last till February 20 on Madhav Seva Nyas premises. On this occasion Speaker Sonu Gehlot said around 600 players from 28 states would take part in the competition.

There will be four categories Mini Junior, Sub Junior, Junior and Senior, for the participants in the competition. The government of Madhya Pradesh has already declared Malkhamb a state game.