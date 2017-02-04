Ujjain: National flower exhibition and conclave begins

Ujjain: The National Flower Exhibition was inaugurated on Friday at Vikram Kirti Mandir. It will last till Sunday.

Sevanti, Genda, Rose, Dutch Rose, T cut flower, Mini cut flowers, Floribunda and over 1,200 other varieties of flowers have filled the air with their fragrance. During the exhibition the framers will also train to produce more effective breeds of flowers. Flower scientists Anuj Kumar, Prasnn Gupta and GN Pandey will train the farmers.

Girls made very attractive rangolis on this occasion by petals of flowers at the main gate of the venue of the exhibition. People can visit the exhibition in the evening from 6 to 10 pm with light and sound on Friday and Saturday while on Sunday it will remain open from 10 am to 6 pm.

On the occasion of inauguration of the exhibition and conclave MLA Mohan Yadav, chairman of Ujjain Development Authority Jagdish Agrawal, BJP district president Shyam Bansal, collector Sanket Bhondve, additional director horticulture AK Khare, deputy director horticulture PL Kanel and many public representatives were present.