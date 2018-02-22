Ujjain: National Drama festival begins tomorrow

Ujjain: The Ujjain-Indore National drama Festival 2018, organised by Abhinav Rang Mandal with the help of the Culture Department of the Union Government and district administration will be held from February 23 to March 1. According to Abhinav Rang Mandal president Sharad Sharma, dramas will be presented in the city on February 23, 24 and 25 at Sankul hall Kalidas Academy from 7 pm.

On the first day, ‘Nat Samrat’ directed by famous film director Jayant Deshmukh will be presented by Ekrang Theater Society Bhopal. Actor Alok Chatterjee will be part of the play. On the second day, ‘Konark’ will be presented by Collegiate Drama Society, New Delhi, under the direction of Ravi Taneja. On the last day, ‘Othello’ directed by famous film actor Govind Namdev, will be performed by Anveshan Theater Group from Sagar. Namdev will also be present on this occasion.