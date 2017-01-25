Ujjain: National cycle polo competition inaugurated

Ujjain: A three-day Amar Saheed Capt Sandeep Jain National Cycle Polo Competition was organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) during Atal Khel Mela at Mahananda Nagar Sports Arena.

On Tuesday, the inaugural competition was played between Territorial Army and Indian Air Force, in which Indian Air Force won 9-12. The competition started January 24 and will end on January 27. Teams of Indian Air Force, India Army, Territorial Army and Kerala, UP, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and MP are participating in the competition.

Energy minister Paras Jain was chief guest of the inaugural programme while former State Planning Commission vice-chairman Babulal Jain, municipal Speaker Sonu Gehlot were special guests of the programme. Mayor Meena Jonwal presided over and flagged-off the competition.