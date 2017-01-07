Ujjain: National Baal Nrityashri Award to city girl

Ujjain: City’s budding artist Angel Jain once again brought laurels to the city by winning the first and second prize in the junior pure classical and semi-classical dance competition respectively, organised under the 8th Cuttack Mahotsava in Odisha. She was also conferred the prestigious ‘National Baal Nrityashri Award’ during the said international dance and music festival.

A student of Class 7 at Saint Mary Convent School, Angel hit the stands at the age of 4-5 years, when she acted as ‘Munchwali Usha Kumari’ in world’s smallest movie. She, then, acted in the ‘Sawdhan India’ show of Door Darshan. She was also cast in the 200th episode of serial ‘Ek Kiran Roshni Ki’ aired by the DD National channel. She was given ‘Indore Ratna Title’ during a programme held recently.

Only daughter of Sethi Nagar-based businessman Abhilash and wife Krishna Jain, Angel is presently getting dance training at Ninad Dance Academy. She attributes her achievements to her dance teacher Palak Patwardhan.