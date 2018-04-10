Ujjain: Nation asleep since independence, wakes up only once in 5 years says Piyush Mishra

Ujjain: Poet, writer and actor Piyush Mishra addressed serious issues of the country through poems and songs in the ‘Jantantra Sadan’ (open talk show), organised at Tower Square on Sunday.

Stating that the nation was asleep since independence and woke up only once in 5 years, he said, “I do not support either the BJP or Congress. I am simple tax-paying citizen who has never even broken traffic rules”. His meaningful songs about 26/11 terrorist attacks, rape of small girls and brainwashing of youths for protests and demonstrations were loved by the audience. Programme coordinator and Jai Ujjain convener, Chetan Yadav honoured Mishra by tying a turban on his head.

In this talk show, many public representatives voiced their views on the problems in the city, state and country. The jury consisting of Prakash Raghuwanshi, Dr Jitendra Bhatnagar, Pramod Chaubey, Brijmohan Gehlot, Dr KS Nagar and Dr Suresh Upadhyay listened to views of the proponents and approved proposals after getting unanimous approval from the supporters.

Giving a proposal of employment generation, a proponent said the city needed to promote employment oriented courses. A proposal to open medical college in the city was passed unanimously. Unavailability of basic infrastructure in Government schools was also pointed out. A proponent also pointed out that there was no national or regional level stadium in the city and the schools were charging sports fee without providing adequate facilities.

Pointing out that industries were a solution to unemployment, a proponent suggested that an industrial area should be developed on the land of Shri Synthetics. The development of Agar road industrial area was also proposed. Facilities, they suggested, should be enhanced in the city to promote international tourism. Supporters backed the proposal with suggestions like Malwa Jal Mahotsav and promoting the city as a wedding destination.

Former MLA Batukshankar Joshi also put forward the topic of increasing crimes against women. He said that around 33 such crimes had taken place in the city within a span of three months. He further said that people needed to enlighten their mentality instead of holding candle marches to opposing the incidents.

The jury also pointed out that there was a decline in law and order in the city, and reform efforts were needed. Pankaj Yadav, Jubair Khan, Nishchal Yadav, Yogesh Vyas, Rajendra Bharti, Mahesh Soni, Devvrat Yadav, Sanjay Thakur, Pankaj Chandorkar, Maqsood Ali, Maya Trivedi, Rajesh Trivedi, Ashish Mehta, Priyanshi Rathore, Satish Pandey, Umesh Senger and many other people were present.

India undergoing political vacuum again

Speaking to the media at Hotel Anjushri-Inn on Monday afternoon, actor-lyricist-musician Piyush Mishra said freedom of speech and freedom of expression muddled out and obstacles created in the release of film ‘Padmawat, ’ despite clearance from the censor board of India, was glaring example of the sorry state of affairs of our country.

“I am not a political scientist, but notice a political vacuum which was prevalent in the pre-NDA government. I had a lot of trust on Narendra Modi, but now I am fed-up and people are dissatisfied at large with the performance of NDA government as nothing promising has done on the foreign policy front, internal security, employment generation, etc,” he said.

Mishra, who hails from Gwalior and joined the National School of Drama, Delhi in 1983 and switched over to Mumbai in 2003 where he got a lead role in the film ‘Gulal’ at the age of 46 years, said he did not believe in recommending anybody to Bollywood as it was up to budding artistes to prove their abilities. During the stay, he visited Mahakaleshwar Temple and left for Indore to take a flight to Mumbai in the evening.