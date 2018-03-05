Ujjain: Nagziri residents raise drinking water problems before MLA

Ujjain: Deendayal Mandal office-bearers, members and residents of Nagziri area raised the problem of potable water before MLA Mohan Yadav on Sunday. MLA Yadav sanctioned Rs 50 lakh from MLA fund to tackle the problem and also assured to provide Rs 80 lakh for construction of community hall and Sulabh complex. Deendayal Mandal president Hemant Sen, residents of Abhilasha Colony, Nakodadham, Kalptaru, Mahakal Avenue, Shivansh City, Vijay Nagar, MP Housing Board Colony, Saidham Colony, Sai Nagar, Hatkeshwar Avenue, Shivdham City, Mahalakshmi Nagar and Nakoda Hills have been facing the problem of drinking water. The residents also required a Sulabh complex in the area.

Residents of the areas also made complaint about irregular water supply by the Public Health Engineering Department. Sunil Vijayvergiya, Sanjay Jaiswal, Radheshyam Parmar, Rajesh Solanki, Devendra Trivedi and others warned the administration of strong agitation if the problem is not solved immediately.