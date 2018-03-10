Ujjain: Nagar Sampark Abhiyan at various wards held

Ujjain: Congress workers, under the leadership of City Congress Committee president Anantnarayan Meena contacted residents of ward number 8, 15 and 49 of the city on Friday.

Member of the campaigning committee, Deepak Mehre stated that residents of the wards voiced various complaints and problems like the non release of widow pension, wrong electricity bills and non availability of many items at fair value shops.

Mehre further informed that residents of Krishna Colony, Ankpaat Marg, Avantipura, Brahmangali, Geeta Colony, Budhwariya, Chand Ka Kua, Jiwajiganj, Ganesh Chowk, Muni Nagar, Ved Nagar and Panchampura areas took part in the interaction. During the campaign Jaisingh Darbar, Hafeez Qureshi, Maya Trivedi and many other senior Congress leaders were present.