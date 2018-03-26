Ujjain: Nagar puja performed for first time in Chaitra month

Ujjain: ‘Maha Ashtmi’ and ‘Ram Navmi’ of Chaitra month were celebrated on Sunday. On this occasion, a ‘Nagar Puja’ was conducted by Niranajani Akhada in line of the one done during ‘Shardiya Navratri’. This was the first time that nagar puja was conducted in Chaitra on the wish of Niranajani Akhada Mahant Ravindrapuri Maharaj. In the nagar puja, liquor was offered to goddess in all 40 city temples within 26-km periphery.

The Nagar Puja began with worship in Chaubees Khamba Mata Temple where Ravindrapuri Maharaj, Anand Akhada Mahant Samudra Giri Maharaj, Mahant Rajendra Bharti and other saints along with energy minister Paras Jain offered prayers to Goddess Mahalaya and Goddess Mahamaya and offered them liquor, chunri and decoration material.

Nagar puja manager Totaram Patel, Rajesh Vyas and large number of citizens were also present. This nagar puja was conducted in 40 temples, including Harsiddhi temple, Gadhkalika temple, Nagar Kot, Bhookhi Mata temple, Bijasan Mata Temple and concluded at Handi Fod Bhairav at Ankpaat.