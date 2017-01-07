Ujjain: NABARD holds assessment meeting on microfinance

Ujjain: An assessment meeting on microfinance was held by NABARD in Hotel Anjushree Inn.

Chief guest of the meeting was DG, regional office, Bhopal and Anoop Kumar, Ashok Pathak, RG Naigaonkar, RK Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt and representatives of NGOs from Indore, Dhar, Jhabua and Mandsaur were present.

On this occasion assessment of activities of different NGOs was analysed by Anoop Kumar. Chairman of Narmada-Jhabua Gramin Bank Raghvendra said formation of self-help group was a good effort for women. Deepak Ghorpade conducted the programme and Yogesh Gokhale expressed gratitude on this occasion.