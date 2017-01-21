Ujjain Municipal Corporation bid to make Ramghat a ‘no vehicle’ zone

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is taking initiative to make Ramghat a vehicle-free zone. In this regard the municipal commissioner Ashish Singh surveyed Ramghat early on Friday. He was accompanied by superintending engineer Gyanendra Singh Jadoun.

Commissioner Singh instructed to install gates at every entry and exit points of Ramghat to keep vehicles away from the area. According to him, many people reached the ghats of Kshipra with their vehicle, which caused pollution in the river area. He also said some vehicle owners brought their vehicle to the river to wash them and contaminate the water of the river.

Now the vehicles will be parked in the open areas around Ramghat, while vehicles coming from Ram Mandir will be parked at Harsiddhi Temple. Vehicles coming from Barnagar Road will be parked at Kartik Mela area, while the vehicles coming from Agar will be parked in Somwariya area.