Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal asks employees to be serious about duties

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal asked the employees and the officials of the civic body to be punctual and serious about their duties on Wednesday. Pal on Wednesday instructed that no employee should leave the office or headquarter without her knowledge.

She said that such habits amounts to indiscipline and hinders smooth administration. Owing to forthcoming assembly elections and electoral activities, the commissioner has turned strict with the civic body.

Dilapidated buildings, encroachments under UMC scanner

The UMC taking action against old and dilapidated buildings in the city ahead of monsoon and the scheduled processions (sawaries) of lord Mahakal during the month of Shravan. The shaky part of house number 33 belonging to Ehsanurrahaman was razed by the UMC team on Wednesday.

The commissioner appealed to the owners of such buildings to remove the shaky part of the building in the public interest to ward off any untoward incident. She further warned that the campaign will continue for the safety of the people.

The UMC team also removed encroachments over drainages to prevent waterlogging in the city during the rainy season. The UMC team razed encroachments located in Gandhi Nagar, Louhar Patti, Nankheda, C20 Mall, Kamal Colony, Mahesh Nagar and Teliwada areas and cleaned the drainages on Wednesday.