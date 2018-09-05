Ujjain: Municipal Commissioner inspects Neelganga pond

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal on Tuesday inspected Neelganga pond from where encroachments were razed recently. She issued an order of demarcation of the pond to SDM and patwari. SDM Anil Banwariya, superintending engineer Hanskumar Jain, executive engineer Rambabu Sharma, zonal officer Yogendra Gangrade and other concerned officials accompanied her.

Divisional commissioner takes review meeting. Divisional commissioner MB Ojha took a review meeting of Panchayat and rural development, revenue, urban development and education, CM Helpline and Bhawantar yojana and issued necessary instructions to officials concerned. He cautioned officials that benefits of various schemes of the government should be given timely to avoid any disciplinary action. Commissioner also took account of Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana, compensation to victims of natural calamities, right to education and other schemes of the government.

National lok adalat on Saturday. National lok adalat will be organised on Saturday in all zone offices of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) for speedy recovery of taxes. UMC has appealed all tax payers to take benefits from the lok adalat to settle their dues and to avoid legal actions.

