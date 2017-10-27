Free Press Journal
Ujjain: MTMC to run ‘malkhamb’ academy; Shaiv Mahotsava to be hosted

— By FPJ News Service | Oct 27, 2017 07:21 am
Ujjain: The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC), will run a ‘malkhamb’ academy at the Vedic Shodh Sansthan campus, Chintaman Ganesh Mandir Road, and will host the Dwadash Jyotirling Sammelan as ‘Shaiv Mahotsava’ in January 2018.

Decisions to this effect were taken during a meeting of the MTMC on Thursday. Collector-cum-ex-officio chairman, Sanket Bhondve chaired the meeting which was also attended by non-government members, including Vibhash Upadhyaya, Pradeep Guru and Jagdish Shukla among others.

The meet also decided to strengthen the management of the temple affairs, maintenance works and security arrangements. They stated that there would be no room for VIP culture in the ‘annakshetra’. Decision regarding different litigations was taken, besides appointing former banker RK Tiwari, as assistant administrative officer of the MTMC.


