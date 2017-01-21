Ujjain: MPSEB cuts power supply to recover dues

Ujjain: Residents of Jabaran Colony and Valmiki Colony suffered power cut on Friday due to non-payments of outstanding bills of over Rs 68, 00, 000. As many as 230 houses remained in dark after the move was taken by the Madhya Pradesh State Electricity Board (MPSEB).

According to information, hassled over non payments of electricity bills, the electricity company turned off the transformers of the defaulter colonies severing electricity supply. The company had however warned people of this strict action well in advance and also organised camps to settle due bills in vain, as residents showed least interest in clearing the dues.

Following the power cut local residents reached the electricity supply company office and asked for some more time to clear the dues and resume supply till then.

Executive engineer Ketan Raipuriya informed that residents of the colonies deposited Rs 50,000 against the total due of Rs 68, 00, 000 following the enforced power cut. He said that power supply to the colonies will be made for one more week following which the company will take necessary action. The company further said that BPL card holders will receive exemption till January 31.

“Residents of the defaulting colonies deposited Rs 50,000 against the total due of Rs 68, 00, 000 following the enforced power cut. Supply will continue for one more week before MPSEB decides on future course of action.”

-Ketan Raipuriya, executive engineer (MPSEB)