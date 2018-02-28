Ujjain: MPISSR’s seminar on food security begins today

Ujjain: A two day seminar on ‘Food Security and Rainfed Agriculture in India: Issues, Challenges and Prospects’ will be organised by Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Reasearch (MPISSR) on Wednesday and Thursday. The programme is sponsored by Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology Bhopal. The chief guest and the key note speaker of the inaugural session will be Prof Pramod Kumar of Agriculture Development and Rural Transformation Centre, Institute for Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru. MPISSR President Nalini Rewadikar will preside over the seminar.

Seminar convener, Dr Manu Gautam informed that in the seminar, detailed discussions will be held on various topics like condition of food security in India and access of public distribution system, in the technical session. In the seminar, subject experts from various universities and academic institutions of the country will participate and present their paper.