Ujjain: MPISSR holds national seminar
Ujjain: A two day national seminar on ‘Regional Disparity in Contemporary India: Concerns for Development and Policy Interventions’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) was inaugurated on Tuesday. The chief guest and the keynote speaker of the inaugural session was eminent economist and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) former professor Amitabh Kundu.
He said, “In the regional disparities, attention is only given to economic inequalities while we must also look at its other dimensions such as human and social.” Presenting the development rate of Madhya Pradesh and other states, he said a state must give special attention to the sector whose development reflects the growth rate of the state.
He gave an example of Madhya Pradesh and said the growth rate of the state was higher than the national growth rate only due to development in agricultural sector. He further added that to maintain this rate, the state must also focus onother sectors like construction and service.
MPISSR president Nalini Rewadikar presided over the programme. Welcome speech was given by MPISSR Director Yatindra Singh Sisodiya. Seminar convener Prof YG Joshi highlighted the importance and objectives of the seminar. Seminar coordinator Dr Tapas Dalapati conducted the programme and proposed the vote of thanks
