Ujjain: MPDEA hands over memorandum

Ujjain: MP Diploma Engineers Association (MPDEA) handed over a memorandum addressed to the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, to additional tehsildar Ramesh Sisodiya on Wednesday.

The delegation was headed by Mithilesh Trivedi. Rajeev Gayakvad, YK Nigam and Dilip Nodhane were present. District secretary JS Bhalla and regional committee secretary Anand Gupta informed that engineers would stage a ‘dharna’ on Jawahar Chowk in Bhopal on Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and on March 16, engineers would hold a rally and gherao the assembly.

Health workers hand over memorandum

A strike of health workers of the district started on Wednesday for a revised pay scale. The strike was held under the leadership of New Bahuuddeshiya Health workers association state president, Ramkishore Singh Bhadoriya.

According to district working president MR Mansoori heath workers handed over a memorandum addressed to the health minister to office superintendent Narendra Nagar.

Coop employees strike enter 14th day

Employees of cooperative societies have also been on strike for 14 days. On Wednesday spokesman of a group of employees who went to Bhopal said that further strategies would be made after the instruction received from there. Owing to the strike 324 fair value shops of the district remained closed and registration work of ‘Bhavantar Yojana’ remained stalled although the Government extended the date of registration from March 12 to March 24. The district head of cooperative societies, KP Jhala informed that 550 employees of the district were on strike.