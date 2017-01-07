Ujjain: MP Malviya condemns Congress-led opposition

Ujjain: Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya condemned the Congress-led opposition for protesting against demonetisation and opposing budget. He said the Opposition was in a mess on seeing the popularity of BJP and its success under the leadership of Narendra Modi. MP Malviya said the Congress ruled the country for almost five decades and many totalitarian provisions and announcements were made by its leadership at the time of elections for the purpose of attracting votes while the presentation of budget was a constitutional process and it could not be detained. He said the postponing of the budget would be unconstitutional.