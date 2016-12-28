Chintamani Malviya hands over list of suggestions to Arun Jaitley ahead of budget

Ujjain: Member of Parliament Chintamani Malviya handed over a list of suggestions to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in Delhi on Tuesday.

These suggestions were received during the pre-budget conference held in the city on December 18 with prominent businessmen, industrialists, intellectuals, social workers and economists for benefit of the city and the citizens. FM Jaitley appreciated Malviya’s efforts and assured him of considering them.

Suggestions

1. Special Package must be given to Ujjain for promoting tourism and a national-level Ayurvedic organisation must be set up in the city.

2. Rate of income tax must be reduced to 5 per cent.

3. Small and micro industries must be exempted up to Rs1.5 crore for GST.

4. Service tax must not be charged from coaching classes

5. Easy licensing process for new business.

6. Six per cent of GDP must be for education.

7. Subsidy must be provided for the use of biological fertilisers to farmers.