Ujjain: MP Chintamani Malviya observes fast

Ujjain: MP Chintamani Malviya observed a fast on Thursday taking a dig at the Congress for halting Parliament every other day.

Malviya alleged that Congress undemocratically and irresponsibly created hindrances to disrupt the smooth functioning of the parliament, which caused a loss of Rs 9 crore per day to the national exchequer.

His supporters, party leaders and volunteers also observed the fast. Malviya also accused the Congress of displaying utter disrespect to the ‘dalits’ by faking a fast. He said members of parliament of NDA would “forgo their salary and allowances” for this session of the parliament.