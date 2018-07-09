Ujjain: MP Chintamani Malviya invites citizens for Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Ujjain: MP Chintamani Malviya will invite city dwellers on Wednesday for Bharatiya Janata Party’s upcoming ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’. He will organise an invitation rally, from Tower chowk on 4 pm to Gopal Temple area.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the State wide Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Saturday with BJP head Amit Shah who will address a public meeting for the first time in Ujjain. The 55 day long ‘yatra’ will pass through all the 230 assembly seats. Malviya will hold a rally ahead of Jan Ashirwad Yatra and throw light on the party’s ideology and achievements during these five years. Malviya appealed to all the city dwellers to attend the meeting at Nanakheda Stadium and the ‘yatra’.