Ujjain: Mouni Baba consigned to flames

Hundreds of followers attend funeral procession

Ujjain: Hundreds of followers from different parts of the country arrived in the city on Sunday to get a last glimpse of Mouni Baba who passed away on early Saturday. The followers with wet eyes paid floral tributes to the Baba. Saint Sumanbhai lit the pyre of Mouni Baba at around 11 am.

Baba was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune since December 9. His body was brought to his ashram at Gangaghat in a special ambulance at around 8.30 pm on Saturday. In his 109 years of life, Mouni Baba observed silence for the past 80 years. It is said that Baba came to city from West Bengal in 1960 and lived at Narsinh Ghat. In 1966, he built his ashram near Gangaghat. His followers include several industrialists and prominent politicians like Union minister Uma Bharati and former state chief minister Arjun Singh. The chief minister has condoled Baba’s demise.

Baba’s body was kept for public to pay tributes at Gangaghat Ashram from 9 am to 11 am. Later, Baba’s disciple saint Sumanbhai performed the last rites. Baba’s ‘samadhi’ will be made at his ashram.

Energy minister Paras Jain, Local MP Chintamani Malviya, MLA Mohan Yadav, Rajendra Bharti, former MLA Batuk Shankar Joshi, Iqbal Singh Gandhi, Anant Narayana Meena, Pradeep Pandey, Meena Jonwal, Tripura’s Rajmata Vibhu Kumari, Pradutya Dev Marman, Padma Shri Shobha Ghosh, Shubharthi Dey, Uttar Pradesh ADG Sanjay Tarde, Patil University Pune vice chancellor VD Patil and representatives of various social groups paid tributes to Baba. A condolence meeting will also be held at Gangaghat ashram on Monday at 5 pm.