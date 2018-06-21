Ujjain: MLA Mohan Yadav’s brother and aides attack businessman

Ujjain: A businessman hailing from Indore was fatally attacked by some miscreants near Madhav Science College over an old property dispute. Victim Virendra Singh Mandloi (52), resident of Rambag (Indore) was brutally attacked by Nandlal Yadav alias Nandu resident of Abdalpura and his aides with wooden logs, iron rods and other sharp-edged weapons.

The accused is the elder brother of Ujjain South’s BJP MLA Mohan Yadav. On the basis of victim’s statement, Madhav Nagar police registered an FIR against Nandlal Yadav and his aides under Section 147, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC.

According to Mandloi, he had filed a suit to get the shop owned by him, vacated, which was occupied by Satyanarayan Yadav who is the brother-in-law of MLA Mohan Yadav. The victim won the suit and had gone to take possession of the property. The accused Nandlal Yadav is a close relative of Satyanarayan Yadav and hence he and his aides launched the attack on him, Mandloi said.

He also said in his statement to police that his left hand, left leg and ribs got fractured due to the sudden attack. The victim also alleged that Nandlal Yadav had been threatening to kill him. Talking to Free Press TI in-charge Gagan Singh Badal informed that no arrest had been made in the case as the case was under investigation.