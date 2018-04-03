Ujjain: MIT holds pre-engineering-pharmacy talent search exam

Ujjain: A pre-engineering-pharmacy talent search examination was organised by MIT group of institute in which over 600 students participated. MIT group spokesperson informed that after two hours of the examination the result was announced.

According to results announced Anadi Vyas stood first securing 77 marks, Harsh Parihar and Simardeep Singh secured 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively. All the candidates were awarded electronic gadgets. Harsh Chorasiya, Devendra Patel, Rshabh Sable, Shraihal Soni, Sachin Kumawat, Yogesh Gupta and Dheeraj Patidar secured 4th to 10th rank, respectively and received prizes from organisers.

Career guidance and counseling to students were provided by counselor and industrialist Sanjay Gyani. During his speech Gyani insisted on positive behaviour which is very necessary for success in life. There are no shortcuts for success, he added. Sardana Coaching classes head Lalit Sardana and NK Pathak inspired students for cracking pre-JEET.

Members of organising committee Anil Agrawal, Dr Tantarn Khalsa, Premchand Jain, coordinator Dr Vivek Bansod said that students participated in the examination with great zeal. MIT chairman Pravin Vashishtha, vice-chairman Rajendra Vashishtha, Prof VM Shah, Dr JN Vyas, Dr SC Mahajan were present on this occasion. The programme was conducted by Prof Brijesh Bagdi.