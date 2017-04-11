Ujjain: MIT campus drive draws huge response

Ujjain: MIT group of institutes held a campus recruitment drive for students of the Mahakal Institute of Technology, Mahakal Institute of Technology and Management and Mahakal Institute of Technology and Science. Deputy Director of training and placement department, Anurag Bhadaniya said 221 students of the Electrical and Mechanical branch took part in the drive held by Mumbai based company Brio Energy private limited on Tuesday.

In the first phase of the drive, human resource manager of the company, Sudhir Inamdar and his team delivered a power point presentation enlightening students on the company’s profile and work culture. A group discussion was conducted to shortlist students. Selected students appeared for personal interviews and written tests. Earlier, placement director Dr Vivek Bansod welcomed the guests. Faculty members, Prof Pramith Badeka, Prof Navneet Tiwari and Prof Rohan Mule were present during the drive.