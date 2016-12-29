Ujjain: Mismanagement continues to dog Mahakal Temple, devotees miffed

Ujjain: Due to year ending and winter vacation rush of devotees coming from across the nation to the famous Mahakal Temple is going up day-by-day.

In the situation of heavy rush, crowd management of the management committee is questionable. Security guards often do not behave properly with the devotees. Devotees after entering the temple are kept waiting in long queues to have a glimpse of Lord Mahakal.

On Wednesday, the Nandi hall of the temple was fully packed with devotees attending Bhasmarti. During the same, an announcement was made by security personnel in a very insulting manner saying ‘drive them out forcibly’ (Dhakke dekar bahar nikalo). Such announcements were condemnable and the Temple Management Committee should train the announcers and security guards properly to maintain decorum of the temple, people complained.

Jostling is very common in the temple when some celebrity or leader or VIP comes to the temple and the management committee pays attention to general devotees to ensure a hassle free experience to them. People from outside the state, carry a bad impression of the temple. City magistrate and temple administrator in-charge Avadhesh Sharma confirmed to Free Press about such an incident. He said darshan arrangements were being streamlined as per the increase in quantum of devotees. According to him, number of employees had been increased for the bhasmarti arrangements and platoon commanders were also being deputed.

Mahakal priest booked for misbehaving

One more dispute occurred on the same day at Mahakaleshwar. According to information, priest S Guru of Singpuri misbehaved with a devotee Siddharth Jhnokar (25) of Kot Mohalla, Mahakal Marg. The police said the priest in question manhandled the devotee, abused him and also threatened him and, thus, he was booked under sections 323, 294 and 506 of the IPC.