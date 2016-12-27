Ujjain: Miscreants allegedly broke the locks of a medical shop and a restaurant located in front of RD Gardi Medical College. According to information, owner of Devkripa Medical Stores, Devendra Choudhary told that some miscreants broke the lock of his medical store and took away Rs1,500 along with some medicines. An plaint was filed with Chimanganj Mandi Police. In a separate incident, miscreants broke the lock of a restaurant near the medical shop but not much information on the theft could be had as the owner of the restaurant was not available for comments.
Ujjain: Miscreants break locks of medical shop, restaurant
