Ujjain: Minister Maya Singh reviews development works

Ujjain: Urban development and housing minister Maya Singh reviewed undergoing developmental with senior officials of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) during her visit to the city on Friday. She instructed municipal authorities to ensure that permanent structures constructed during Simhastha are properly maintained. In the meeting Singh received detailed information about construction work being carried out within municipal limits from officers and gave necessary instructions.

During the meeting, minister also took stock of drinking water supply and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply. She also reviewed Amrut town and Mukhya Mantri drinking water mission. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional commissioner Sanjay Mehta and Pavan Chouhan, deputy-commissioners Manoj Kumar Pathak, Sunil Shah, Dharmendra Verma and BS Mehte were also present.