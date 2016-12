Burhanpur: Early on Wednesday, minister of state for women and child development Archana Chitnis toured atonda and Bahadarpur villages and spread awareness amongst the villagers about Clean India campaign and the ills of open defecation.

During this women and daughters of the villages also raised slogans pledging, ‘I will get married in a house where there is a washroom’. Chitnis said, “We have to take strong resolution for social reform programes.”