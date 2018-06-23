Ujjain: Meritorious students of Rathore community to be feted

Ujjain: Rathore community will felicitate meritorious students for their performance in Board of Secondary Education examination. Six children made it into the merit list and will be given Rs 1 lakh as award. They will also be honoured at state-level Pratibha Samman Samaroh 2018, to be organised at Ravindra Bhawan, Bhopal on July 29.

Community member RN Rathore said that prizes were announced to encourage children of the community. The prize of Rs 1 lakh will be given to Vedant Rathore for his performance in class 10th examination and Neetesh Rathore, Ritesh Rathore, Dolly Rathore and Narendra Rathore jointly for their performance in class 12th exam. Students securing over 90 percent marks will also be felicitated.

Rathore also said that under the scheme, as many as 187 students were felicitated in Ujjain along with Mona Rathore from Shivpuri in 2017. Rathore appealed to community students securing 90 or more marks to get enrolled for felicitation programme before June 30.