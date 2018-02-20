Ujjain: Meeting to oppose new pension scheme

Ujjain: A meeting of all department workers and teachers was held at Gandhi Balodyan, Kshirsagar to form a core committee to operate the National movement for restoration of the old pension scheme. In the meeting, district president GS Mehar, informed about the losses caused by the new pension scheme.

Mehar said the government had implemented a new pension scheme for workers of all departments, but workers hardly benefited from the scheme and were insecure. He added that as per the the old pension scheme, 50 percent of the last salary was given as pension by the treasury including GPF. A dearness allowance was also given every 6 months, but the State Governments have stopped the old pension scheme and now a new pension scheme was being offered separately in many states. To oppose this, regional president, Deriya had unanimously decided to start a signing campaign in the district.

According to Isaar Ahmad Qureshi, a pro forma of National movement for restoration of the old pension scheme would be sent to all departments to speed up the signature campaign. This pro forma will be then sent to the Prime Minister, Union Labor Minister and chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. The meeting was conducted by Deepak Chitle and Bajrang Pratap Singh Tomar proposed the vote of thanks.