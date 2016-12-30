Ujjain: Meeting of cable television regulatory network concludes

MORENA: A meeting held at the collectorate conference room on Thursday in which joint collector Pankaj Sharma instructed to all the cable operators that “Don’t telecast anything which affect the country’s integrity and unity”.

The collector had given the instructions to prevent the violation of the provisions of cable operator (regulator) act 1995.

On this occasion DSP head quarters Kailaras Dade, tehsildar Naresh Gupta, public relation committee member secretary, principal AK Mishra of Girls college, PG college principal CL Gupta, director of Abhuday hermitage Aruna Chari, cable operator Pradeep, Hemant Singh, Sanjay Tomar, Prem Sharma, Raghvendra Sikarwar, Brajesh Kushwah including cable operators of the district were present.

The collector also said that ministry of information and broadcasting updates their website at regular time period; the updation work of each channel has been done under cable operator network (regulatory) act 1995, therefore the cable operator should see the website from time to time, actually on the website the various points have been uploaded to run the channels as well as new rules and regulations are available on it. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued directives regarding unauthorized channels and the local channels which spread communal atmosphere in the region and also spread terrorist activities to the country and society. These channels should be discontinued immediately and necessary action must be taken against them. Channels that do not follow the rules which are set by the Ministry and exploit the public should be stopped.