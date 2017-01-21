Ujjain: Meeting for rangoli competition held

Ujjain: A meeting for the preparation of rangoli competition will be held on Friday.

The competition will be held on January 30 to encourage girls. For this purpose, 12, 000 registration forms will be distributed to the principals. The girl students of middle schools, high schools and higher secondary schools can participate in the competition. The meeting was presided over by district education committee chief Bharat Porwal at panchayat meeting hall.

The registration forms will be submitted by January 27. Porwal further said snacks would be available for the competitors at the venue of the competition. On this occasion project officer Deepak Halave and Prem Prakash Borana were present along with the principals.